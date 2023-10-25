Brantford council meeting gets heated over controversial Israel support resolution

A Brantford City Council meeting saw some high emotions and heated debate over a controversial resolution surrounding support for Israel.

Over a dozen residents expressed disappoint with council at the Tuesday meeting as they voted on the resolution amid the conflict in Gaza.

“This motion is affecting the citizens of Brantford,” one resident said. “If this motion moves, it creates division in this community and I fear for my community. I’m asking, I’m demanding this be revoked.”

Last week, councillors supported a resolution that called the Oct. 7 attacks “cowardly terrorist actions” and also condemned the actions of residents who allegedly publically celebrated the attacks on Israel.

The resolution also called for lights at city hall to be illuminated with the colours of the Israeli flag and to fly the Israeli flag at half mast. An amendment to the motion then removed the lighting and the flying of the flag.

“We have rules, and if you’re going to do an outburst like that, you’ve been given due warning,” said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis during the meeting. “If you do that again I’ll ask another recess and ask for you to be removed from the room.”

Several councillors apologized for their original support of the resolution and say they have since learned more about the history of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"We're supposed to be supporting all residents of all backgrounds, religious cultures, economic demographics, and this resolution does the opposite of that," said Coun. Rose Sicolli. "We've received hundreds of emails telling us that we segregated an entire community."

Council voted 10 to 1 to reject the resolution.

It read as follows:

A. THAT the Corporation of the City of Brantford offers its condolences to the victims of this cowardly terrorist action on both sides of that border; and

B. THAT the Corporation of the City of Brantford condemns the actions of these cowardly terrorists and their state and non state sponsors; and

C. THAT the Corporation of the City of Brantford condemns the actions of Canadian residents who publicly celebrated the cowardly terrorist attacks on the state of Israel; and

D. THAT the Corporation of the City of Brantford requests that the Government of Canada should consider financial aid to the nation of Israel to replenish depleted stocks of defensive anti missile systems; and

E. THAT the Corporation of the City of Brantford urges the return of all individuals held hostage in Gaza; and

F. THAT as a display of solidarity with the nation of Israel Brantford City Hall will be illuminated with the colours of the Israeli flag until the cessation of hostilities. If the lighting is not available then staff BE DIRECTED to fly the Israeli flag at half mast.