Big turnout at Kitchener Model Train Show

Hundreds of model train enthusiasts flocked to Bingemans for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Kitchener Model Train Show rolled back into town on Sunday and featured nearly 200 vendors.

“I think it’s the kid in everybody,” said enthusiast Paul Timson. “People want something that they had as a kid. Nobody thought this stuff would last this long.”

In addition to trains, tracks and memorabilia, several displays were up and running for passersby to check out.

“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years,” said Gary Gray, a member of a southern Ontario model train group. “We all meet here, it takes about two hours to put them together, and then we run trains for the public.”

“It’s to generate interest. A lot of vendors are here trying to sell stuff, and people see the locomotives running with sound, and they think: ‘Hey, I want to buy that.’”

Collectors and enthusiasts peruse items at the Kitchener Model Train Show on March 17, 2024 at Bingemans. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Gray added that events like Sunday’s show are becoming increasingly important to collectors and enthusiasts.

“With the decline in hobby shops, this type of event is far more important, because it’s where guys get their stuff,” said Gray. “There’s projects at home they’re trying to finish. They’ll come here looking for the components to complete those projects.”

One of several displays at the event. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)