KITCHENER -- Thursday is the 11th annual Bell Let's Talk Day and people and organizations across Waterloo Region have joined the conversation about mental health.

Bell donates five cents towards Canadian mental health programs for applicable texts, calls, tweets or TikTok videos using #BellLetsTalk. Every Bell Let’s Talk Day video view on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube also raises five cents each. There is also a Facebook frame and Snapchat filter.

Since Bell Let's Talk Day launched in 2011, it's raised more than $113 million for mental health initiatives and recorded more than 1.1 billion interactions.

“With COVID-19 affecting every aspect of our lives, Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of the ongoing crisis on their mental health. Now more than ever, every action counts – and we invite you to make lending your voice to the Bell Let’s Talk Day conversation one of the actions you take for mental health today,” Mary Deacon, the Chair of Bell Let’s Talk, said.

Waterloo regional police and paramedics took to Twitter on Thursday to talk about the importance of mental health.

Now, more than ever, every action counts.



Let’s end the stigma and start a conversation about mental health.



COVID-19 has increased everyone’s stress levels greatly. Social isolation, economic stress, constant anxiety and traumatic calls can take a big toll. You aren’t alone in this, #BellLetsTalk #SickNotWeak @CMHAWW

"We know that every action counts, not just today, but every day," WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin said in a video.

“We know that every action counts, not just today, but every day.”



Region of Waterloo Public Health reminded people that managing stress is even more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided resources for ways to manage that stress.

Managing stress can be a struggle. It's even harder during COVID-19—but all the more important.



On #BellLetsTalk Day and every day, take simple steps for your mental health.



Municipal officials also shared messages, encouraging people to talk about mental health and support others who might be struggling.

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day. Help reduce the mental health stigma by not only talking about your mental health but taking some time to listen & support others who might be struggling too.



The Grand River Hospital said it's Waterloo Region's largest provider of acute mental health and addictions services.

#BellLetsTalk Day - Take care of your mental health! Have open conversations and seek out support when you need to. GRH is here for you as WR's largest provider of acute care mental health and addictions services.



Other local hospitals said they're working to support mental health for the community and their staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News is a part of Bell Media, whose parent company is BCE.