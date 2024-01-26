Baby chicks rescued from Guelph dumpster

Two little chicks are recovering after being found abandoned in a Guelph dumpster.

According to the Guelph Humane Society (GHS), an apartment building manager discovered the three birds Thursday night at the back of a Speedvale Avenue West property.

Two of them were considered in good condition, while the third was in life-threatening condition.

The humane society said all of the chicks were taken in for after-hours veterinary care.

One of them didn’t survive.

The agency said the other two birds are being monitored closely for any changes to their health.

“It is disturbing that these young birds were abandoned and left in these grave circumstances,” GHS executive director Lisa Veitsaid said. “All of the chicks, most certainly, would have died overnight had they not been found. We are grateful to the Good Samaritan who contacted us to rescue them.”

GHS asks that anyone who has information on the chicks to contact the Provincial Animal Welfare Service (PAWS) at 1-833-9-ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625).