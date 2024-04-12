Attempted murder charge in Guelph

A Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was severely hurt Wednesday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., police were called to a disturbance outside a home in the area of William Street and Cassino Avenue.

Police say a woman in her 50’s was attacked in the driveway by a man in his 60’s and was allegedly struck repeatedly in the head with an object.

She had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the pair know each other.

Two other adults at the home got involved and were also suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspect was restrained by one of the adults before police arrived.

They too knew the victim and accused.

A 67-year-old Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.