KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Attempted murder charge in Guelph

    An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV) An undated Guelph police cruiser. (CTV)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was severely hurt Wednesday morning.

    Around 11:45 a.m., police were called to a disturbance outside a home in the area of William Street and Cassino Avenue.

    Police say a woman in her 50’s was attacked in the driveway by a man in his 60’s and was allegedly struck repeatedly in the head with an object.

    She had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

    Officials say the pair know each other.

    Two other adults at the home got involved and were also suffered minor injuries.

    Police say the suspect was restrained by one of the adults before police arrived.

    They too knew the victim and accused.

    A 67-year-old Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    He is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News