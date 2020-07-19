KITCHENER -- A tornado warning has ended for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.

The warning was issued around 11:50 a.m. for Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County. That warning ended around 12:30 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for the Guelph area shortly after. It ended around 12:45 p.m.

The storm brought heavy rain, thunder, lightning and wind to the region. There were also reports of power going out in Guelph and Waterloo Region due to the wild weather. Social media users shared reports of some localized flooding from the intense rain.

Strong winds also knocked over some trees, like these on Whittaker Crescent in Cambridge.

Social media users captured the storm as it rolled through the area.

We just got some intense weather here! And this is after it wound down some over Kitchener and London. pic.twitter.com/EKBaR9pQko — Daniel Hamel (@daniel_hamel) July 19, 2020

West Waterloo at 12:02. Figured it was time for us all to go hang out in the basement with Grandma. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/bEQ1uCDaV3 — jacki (@JackiYo) July 19, 2020

Off/on power outages in Stanley Park area of Kitchener, right now it’s restored. The sky is lighter than it was and the rain is less ferocious ... but can still hear a constant rumbling. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/n5OWxi81KJ — Erin Anderson (@erinbailey_a) July 19, 2020

Waterloo about half an our ago. What an #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/6XAjI0WDTA — Briar Rupert (@incognitoatbest) July 19, 2020

A heat warning also remains in place for Waterloo Region.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Friday. Daytime highs reached the low- to mid-30s over the weekend, with humidex values in the low 40s expected on Sunday.

Overnight lows will also stay hot, only dropping to 20 to 24 during the heat wave.

The weather agency said people should watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including swelling, rash, cramps or fainting. It also says people or pets shouldn't be left in a hot vehicle.

The heat is expected to moderate slightly on Monday.