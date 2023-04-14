Arson charge in Guelph fire that displaced dozens of people

Guelph police say a woman has been charged in connection to a March fire that destroyed a building and displaced residents from 15 units.

On March 12, around 11:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the downtown building on Wyndham Street after receiving reports of smoke filling apartments and hallways on the second and third floors.

The ground floor of the building appears to be home to a marketing company, an addictions treatment centre and previously a furniture store. (CTV Kitchener)

Police said at the time members of the Guelph Fire Department found a woman in the stairwell and escorted her out of the building.

“It is believed the female had been illegally living in the basement of the building,” police said.

Police said an investigation by the Guelph Fire Department and Office of the Fire Marshal determined there were four separate areas of origin located in the basement.

Officials peg the damage estimate at more than $1 million, and all tenants have been permanently displaced.

Police said on March 22, just after 6 a.m., a fire was reported outside a business near York Road and Victoria Road South after a flower bed had been set on fire.

A wooden patio attached to the building was singed, but the fire was quickly extinguished by a neighbour and only caused minor damage.

On Thursday a 31-year-old Guelph woman was arrested.

She has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property and breaching probation.