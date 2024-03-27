ARCH Guelph set to close after 35 years of healthcare and supportive services
A staple in Guelph’s community health services sector expects to close its doors at the end of this month.
HIV/AIDS Resources & Community Health (ARCH) announced the upcoming closure on social media and on its website.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the anticipated closure of ARCH on March 31, 2024,” ARCH said in a post.
“We received a message from the Ministry of Health that we would no longer be receiving funding as of March 31, 2024. This was a big surprise to us.”
ARCH said it relies on that funding to support its women’s community work, harm reduction, trans support programs, HIV support programs and more.
CTV News reached out to ARCH for comment but has not received a response.
Two local organizations to pick up ARCH services
Services that were offered by ARCH will now be taken over by two other community organizations – Guelph Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) and The AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo & Area (ACCWA). The organizations said there should be no disruption to any of those services.
Guelph CHC will deliver harm reduction services in addition to its HIV clinical services and gender affirming care, which began running last April.
“This news is unexpected for many members of the community,” said Melissa Kwiatkowski, CEO of Guelph CHC.
Kwiatkowski added one positive of this situation is that there will be no disruptions to services.
“Our real focus right now is just on prioritizing stability and continuity of services for the community members that rely on having safe, accessible and inclusive services.”
ACCWA will offer HIV support services in Guelph. It’s working out of a temporary space in Guelph until it finds a permanent location.
“One thing we want to be very focused on is using our past history of partnership to move forward in partnership to make sure that we can support individuals that need the HIV support services and the HIV clinical services in Guelph,” said Ruth Cameron, ACCWA executive director.
Both organizations say they’re committed to continuing to provide all the same services in Guelph.
“The funding that was in Guelph to provide services is staying in Guelph,” Kwiatkowski said.
Guelph CHC and ACCWA will take over the services currently provided by ARCH on April 1. Going forward, they said they’ll be looking to scale up services and add more options.
“We certainly want an opportunity to get some feedback from community and then we will go about, with that information, implementing services and supports that we provide,” Cameron said.
Guelph CHC and ACCKWA said anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to them directly.
CTV News has reached out to Ontario’s Ministry of Health for comment on the situation but has not received a response.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
RECIPE
RECIPE Cranberry Glazed Ham from Emily Richards
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Donald Trump assails judge and his daughter after gag order in N.Y. hush-money criminal case
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
RCMP is investigating ArriveCan app, commissioner Duheme confirms
The RCMP is investigating allegations of fraud associated with the development of the pandemic-era border app ArriveCan, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme has confirmed to CTV News.
WATCH Canada's building more condos than ever. Why are rents still so high?
Aled ab Iorwerth, deputy chief economist at the CHMC, told CTV News that even though construction of new homes in Canada's six largest cities remains near an all-time high, much more is needed for prices and rents to stabilize.
Eva Mendes opens up about her acting hiatus after having kids with Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
Premiers not being truthful about carbon tax, Trudeau says while sparks fly in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative premiers across the country are 'not telling the truth' when it comes to the carbon tax. Trudeau's comments came as fresh sparks were flying in Ottawa at a recalled House of Commons committee.
B.C. woman's DNA test reveals her best friend of two decades is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Housing construction starts stagnant in Canada's major cities, despite growth in apartment construction: CMHC report
In Canada's six largest cities, 2023 started with stagnated housing construction, with a 20 per cent drop in the construction of single-detached homes compared to the year before.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.