Almost 2,000 deposits received for Brantford Bulldogs inaugural season membership

Still from a video by the Hamilton Bulldogs. (Courtesy: Twitter/@BulldogsOHL) Still from a video by the Hamilton Bulldogs. (Courtesy: Twitter/@BulldogsOHL)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver