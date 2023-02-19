All Guelph marked police cars are now hybrid

The Guelph Police Service (GPS) says it’s a step closer to a “greener shade of blue.”

On Friday, the service tweeted it had transitioned to an all-hybrid marked fleet, with a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to GPS, the new cruisers will save 60,000 litres of fuel annually.

Police Chief Gord Cobey also sharing his pride for all members of the service who made the transition possible.