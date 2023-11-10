Ainslie Street facelift in the works in Cambridge

The Region of Waterloo is looking for public input on giving a Cambridge street a makeover.

A virtual meeting was held Thursday night to begin planning improvements to Ainslie Street’s deteriorating infrastructure.

The work would happen from Water Street South to Concession Street and from Simcoe Street to Water Street North.

Some aspects the region is looking to upgrade include asphalt, street lighting, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

“It’s not a vote, we’re not trying to say ‘pick an option’,” said David Di Pietro, the senior municipal engineer with the region. “If you can read the survey and filly it out, we want to understand how the public uses the roadway and what the best possible layout would be for that roadway.”

Another virtual meeting is being planned for early next year, when the planning committee will present an early design of the project.