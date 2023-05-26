A luxurious way to enjoy nature: Glamping gains popularity in Kitchener

The warmer weather is a sure sign that the camping season is in full swing but for those who want to camp in comfort, glamping is becoming an attractive option and you won’t have to go far to try it out.

Those wanting to experience camping with glamorous twist can go to the camping resort at Bingemans in Kitchener.

Their glamping option is a 160 square foot space that used to be a shipping container.

This is the deck of one of the luxury containers at Bingemans seen on May 26, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)

“Shipping containers that have really been up cycled and retrofitted,” said Michelle Playfair, the general manager at Bingemans told CTV News. “A tiny home away from home. Something new and different.”

It’s fit for those who want a taste of the great outdoors while still having access to many amenities like a bed that pulls out to a queen sized one, a full fridge and freezer, a stove and microwave and a three-piece bathroom. They also provide cutlery, cookware and towels.

“For those that aren’t necessarily your seasoned to campers – it’s an opportunity to get out in nature,” Playfair said.

Inside one of the luxury containers at Bingemans seen on May 26, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)

Playfair said glamping has gained popularity in recent years especially post-pandmeic. Last year, Bingemans had one luxury container set up and it was about 95 per cent booked during the camping season. This year, they’ve installed two more that are still in construction but will be ready for public use in June.

“There’s really nowhere else certainly regionally that offers this experience,” Playfair said.

The luxury containers go for around $200 to $240 dollars per night. Bingemans also offers more basic shipping container options with less amenities, log cabins, and regular camp spaces.

LUXURY RVS ALSO GAINING POPULARITY

For those who want to take their glamping gear on the road with them, staff at Leisure Days in Ayr said luxury RVs and campers are selling fast.

“They're mobile. So you can go to one site one weekend. You can tour Canada, check out nice restaurants across Canada,” said Mike Jurj, a sales representative at Leisure Days.

Inside a luxury RV at Leisure Days in Ayr. (CTV News/Karis Mapp)

Jurj said they now sell about 400 units a year and most of the time, glamorous upgrades are key selling points. He said that wasn’t the case, five or ten years ago – but many love to camp in style.

“Solar panels, TVs, fireplaces, Wi-Fi, and all kinds of stuff like that. So it’s just natural as time goes on. You almost don’t have a choice but to buy something with one of those nicer upgrades,” Jurj said.

Luxury RVs can range anywhere from $30,000 to upwards of $100,000.