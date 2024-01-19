‘A loss for our community’: Wendi Campbell's lasting legacy in Waterloo Region

Staff at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region believe the organization would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for the leadership of Wendi Campbell, who passed away Monday at the age of 53.

“Wendi’s commitment to community service innovation in our community was unparalleled,” they said in a statement on the food bank’s website.

Campbell was the longest serving employee at the food bank. She started more than 25 years ago and was CEO for 15 of them.

“She was confident even in the beginning,” said Joe Mancini, the executive director at The Working Centre. “When she started at the food bank she was a ball of fire.”

Wendi Campbell in her role as CEO for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

When the food bank was in its early years, they provided about 40,000 pounds of food to The Working Centre. Now, that’s closer to 80,000 pounds.

Mancini said it’s all thanks to Campbell.

“That food is used for St. John’s kitchen and the 230 people in shelters that we provide daily meals for,” he explained.

Many described Campbell as a fearless advocate and force of nature.

“She was so young, so vibrant, and so committed to the work. That’s a loss for our community,” Mancini said.

Wendi Campbell in her role as CEO for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Kitchener’s Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was shocked and saddened to hear of her death.

“We knew she had been fighting cancer for so long and really our thoughts go out to her family,” said Vrbanovic. “Wendi had a passion and energy. She inspired people.”

The food bank said she was a driving force in the procurement of over 40 million pounds of food in the region and surrounding communities.

“She believed, with unyielding conviction, that through collaboration, advocacy, and perseverance, we could find sustainable solutions to address food insecurity and ensure that no one in Waterloo Region goes hungry. We will continue to honour that vision,” the food bank said in their statement.

A celebration of life will be held for Campbell on March 10.

Her family asked that donations in her name be made to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, the House of Friendship and St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation and the Kitchener Rangers Community Fund.