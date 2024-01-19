‘A loss for our community’: Wendi Campbell's lasting legacy in Waterloo Region
Staff at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region believe the organization would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for the leadership of Wendi Campbell, who passed away Monday at the age of 53.
“Wendi’s commitment to community service innovation in our community was unparalleled,” they said in a statement on the food bank’s website.
Campbell was the longest serving employee at the food bank. She started more than 25 years ago and was CEO for 15 of them.
“She was confident even in the beginning,” said Joe Mancini, the executive director at The Working Centre. “When she started at the food bank she was a ball of fire.”
Wendi Campbell in her role as CEO for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
When the food bank was in its early years, they provided about 40,000 pounds of food to The Working Centre. Now, that’s closer to 80,000 pounds.
Mancini said it’s all thanks to Campbell.
“That food is used for St. John’s kitchen and the 230 people in shelters that we provide daily meals for,” he explained.
Many described Campbell as a fearless advocate and force of nature.
“She was so young, so vibrant, and so committed to the work. That’s a loss for our community,” Mancini said.
Wendi Campbell in her role as CEO for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
Kitchener’s Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was shocked and saddened to hear of her death.
“We knew she had been fighting cancer for so long and really our thoughts go out to her family,” said Vrbanovic. “Wendi had a passion and energy. She inspired people.”
The food bank said she was a driving force in the procurement of over 40 million pounds of food in the region and surrounding communities.
“She believed, with unyielding conviction, that through collaboration, advocacy, and perseverance, we could find sustainable solutions to address food insecurity and ensure that no one in Waterloo Region goes hungry. We will continue to honour that vision,” the food bank said in their statement.
A celebration of life will be held for Campbell on March 10.
Her family asked that donations in her name be made to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, the House of Friendship and St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation and the Kitchener Rangers Community Fund.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Michigan man who fell into icy lake rescued after officer uses man's dog to deliver rescue equipment
A man who fell through the ice on a frozen Michigan lake was rescued after a quick-thinking state police officer used the stranded man's dog to get rescue equipment to him and pull the man to safety.
'False sense of security': Researchers find more sharks are being killed by fishing despite regulatory changes
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
New advice for Londoners about green bins based on lessons learned this week
Frigid temperatures posed a challenge for the first week of green bin organic waste collection in London, Ont., but city officials remain positive about the progress made.
-
An employee has died at the new Amazon facility outside London
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a person died at the Amazon Warehouse in Talbotville. According the MOL, its office was notified of the incident on Jan. 15 after a worker was found unresponsive at their workstation.
-
'Extensive' damage following Friday morning fire in west London
According to District Chief Kevin Culbertson, the call came in around 11 a.m. to 690 Santa Monica Rd.
Windsor
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly pointed firearm at another person
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a person they say pointed a firearm at another person.
-
Chatham library not 'celebrating' Valentine's Day
According to an advertisement for the event, those who want to go are asked to wear black and celebrate the day, 'because love bites but this party won’t.'
-
Essex County mayors share insight over breakfast
Leamington Mayor and Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald took the podium at this year’s Breakfast with the Mayors, hosted by the Leamington Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate her town’s history and future.
Barrie
-
Up to 20cm of heavy snowfall expected to make for tricky driving conditions
Environment Canada calls for heavy snowfall with 10 to 20 centimetres accumulations.
-
Private investigators seek answers in mysterious disappearance of Barrie woman
Seven months following the mysterious disappearance of a Barrie woman, her family has enlisted the services of a private investigation team in their pursuit of answers.
-
OPP warns against reckless behaviour as snowmobile trails finally open
After a milder-than-typical December made for a prolonged wait, Muskoka has finally received enough snow to kickstart the snowmobile season.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Ottawa
-
Feds, City of Ottawa to convert federal building into temporary warming centre
The City of Ottawa, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will be opening a temporary warming centre in a federally owned building for those experiencing homelessness in the city to seek refuge from the cold.
-
Work from home era ending: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that the work from home wave many employees hoped would stay, appears to be ending.
-
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Toronto
-
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Montreal
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.
Atlantic
-
42 doctors pen letter on 'crippling' situation at P.E.I.'s second-largest hospital
Forty-two doctors in western Prince Edward Island have penned a letter outlining the ongoing failures to provide critical care in the province’s second-largest hospital.
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
-
Health department wants to put four more N.B. hospitals to take critical state procedure
The New Brunswick health department has requested to place four New Brunswick hospitals under a critical state procedure, which would allow staff to move long-term care patients to nursing or special care homes.
Winnipeg
-
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
-
Manitoba adds another physician position at HSC to address wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
-
Suspects jumped off balcony during drug search of Winnipeg apartment: WPS
A police search of a downtown Winnipeg apartment led to the seizure of $70,000 dollars in cocaine, thousands more in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.
Calgary
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
'All I did was destroy': Day parole for Calgary sex offender in Young Canadians case
A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group has been granted day parole.
-
Milk River emergency department closed over weekend due to physician shortage
The Milk River Emergency Department is closed until Monday at 8 a.m.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There is likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
-
Edmonton man arrested while trying to defraud 93-year-old man of $11K: RCMP
A 38-year-old Edmonton man is in jail after he allegedly tried to steal $11,000 from a 93-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
-
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
-
'The angles are quite odd': Bizarre-looking crash between Vancouver snow plow, car
As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.