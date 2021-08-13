KITCHENER -- More than 75 per cent of Waterloo Region residents 12 and older have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The region announced the milestone at the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning.

"We would not have reached this milestone without all the physicians, pharmacists, nurses, administrative staff, students and volunteers at these clinics who have gone above and beyond to protect residents living in Waterloo Region's urban and rural communities," Regional Chair Karen Redman said at the briefing.

As of Friday, 83.67 per cent of the 12+ population has received at least one dose, while 75.04 per cent has both doses.

"When you make the choice to get vaccinated, you're protecting yourself and your loved ones and you're also protecting our community," Redman said.

'LAST MILE' OF VACCINE ROLLOUT

Vickie Murray with the region's COVID-19 vaccine task force said the region is now moving into the final stage of vaccine rollout, called the "Last Mile" by the province.

"The work we're doing during the 'Last Mile' is to continue to do outreach and increase our vaccination rates so that we can meet and exceed the provincial targets," Murray said.

Moving forward, the region's vaccination dashboard will only update Monday to Friday.

Murray said 40,000 to 50,000 people still need to receive a second dose, and around 35,000 of those people are eligible since 28 days have passed since their first dose.

"We've been reaching out to these people via multiple emails and texts and we are now calling people who have not yet gotten that second dose to encourage them to get that dose as soon as possible," Murray said.

She added many people who they speak to will go to a clinic that afternoon to get a vaccine dose.

All regional clinics continue to offer walk-ins for first and second doses. As of Sept. 7, regional clinics will move away from appointments and offer doses through walk-ins only.

There are plans to add vaccine clinics at local shopping malls to encourage people to get a vaccine while completing their back-to-school shopping.

Mobile vaccine buses continue to operate in communities throughout Waterloo Region. Murray said last week, one bus administered 85 per cent first doses.

"It is important to acknowledge that even as we reach the provincial vaccine targets and celebrate key milestones, the Delta variant is increasing across the province," Murray said. "We need to keep our foot on the pedal and keep working to get more people vaccinated."

HOME-BASED VACCINATIONS

Murray said the task force continues to work to reach people who may not be able to get a vaccine through clinics, pharmacies or primary care.

Starting Monday, the region will expand criteria for people to receive home-based vaccinations. The expansion will include people who can't leave their home due to physical limitations or health issues, people who missed opportunities for mobile vaccines in their community, people with transportation challenges, people who live remotely and people who need privacy or discretion for immunization.

People will be able to apply for home-based vaccinations through the region's website or by calling the region's service line.

CASE RATES REMAIN STABLE

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Waterloo Region's case rates remain relatively stable at this time.

The incidence rate currently sits at 21 cases per 100,000 people per week.

There is a current COVID-19 outbreak at Nazarene Christian Congregation in Kitchener. There are 25 cases currently linked to that outbreak, and Dr. Wang said there are likely more. Anyone who attended a service on Aug. 1 is considered a high-risk contact and should self-isolate and seek testing.

Dr Wang continued to encourage people get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

"Getting the vaccine is your best defence against COVID-19," she said. "It greatly reduces your risk for serious outcomes."

She added that people are eight times more likely to test positive for the disease in Ontario if they aren't vaccinated.

The Delta variant continues to circulate in the community, Dr. Wang said. She adds that people should continue to follow public health guidelines like masking and distancing to prevent further spread.

"We know that, as things open up, more Delta will spread," she said. "We also know that if we vaccinate more, that will slow down Delta."

ENFORCEMENT UPDATE

Redman announced one new enforcement action at Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

Grand River Transit Security handed out a $240 ticket at the Block Line Station for failing to wear a face covering.