2 men charged after fight involving gun in downtown Guelph: police

    Two men from Brampton are facing trafficking and weapons charges after they allegedly got into a scuffle in downtown Guelph where one of them reportedly pulled out a gun.

    The incident occurred on Macdonell Street at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

    Officers found men walking in the area and detained them for their investigation.

    Officers searched and recovered a loaded Glock handgun and suspected fentanyl valued at more than $6,000.

    A 23-year-old Brampton man is charged with pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    An 18-year-old Brampton man is charged with possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    “With the rapid growth of our city, our members are encountering an ever-increasing volume of complex and dangerous situations,” said Guelph Police Chief Gord Cobey in a media release on Monday. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, and our members, and will continue to work and invest proactively, recognizing that we are not immune from the crime trends being experienced in the much larger urban centres that surround our city.”

