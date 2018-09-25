

CTV Kitchener





Elgin-Middlesex OPP have arrested two people in connection to two search warrants.

The warrants were executed on Sept. 21 at two locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, police said.

Police seized more than $160,000 in Canadian currency, over 250 grams of cannabis, a number of firearms including both rifles and handguns, and ammunition.

Joshua George Burch, 33, and Abigail Burch, 32, both of Chippewas of the First Nation, were arrested and charged jointly with several offences.

These include nine counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and producing cannabis.

The accused were released on promise to appear in court, and were scheduled to appear on Nov. 12.