$100,000 workplace fine for Kitchener manufacturer and its CEO

THS Industries Ltd. on Manitou Drive in Kitchener on Jan. 27, 2022. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) THS Industries Ltd. on Manitou Drive in Kitchener on Jan. 27, 2022. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver