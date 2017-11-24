Featured
Waterloo restaurant fire considered suspicious
Firefighters were called to a restaurant on King Street North in Waterloo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 12:08PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 24, 2017 6:33PM EST
The Ontario Fire Marshall has deemed a fire in a Waterloo restaurant suspicious.
Firefighters were called to a restaurant on King Street North, south of University Avenue just before dawn Friday morning.
Fire officials say a sprinkler was able to mostly keep the fire under control before firefighters arrived at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The initial damage is estimated at $300,000.