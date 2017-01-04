Featured
Kitchener man's out-of-control drone turns up at airport
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:07PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:48PM EST
Playing with a new Christmas gift led to an encounter with police for one Kitchener man.
On Tuesday, workers at the Region of Waterloo International Airport noticed a drone on the ground outside one of the airport’s hangars.
Transport Canada regulations stipulate that drones cannot be flown within nine kilometres of any airport or similar facility, anywhere in the country.
The drone in question was turned over to police, who were able to trace it back to a 34-year-old man living in Kitchener.
Police say the man told them that he lost sight of the drone, and lost control of it, on one of its first flights after he was given it as a Christmas gift.
No charges will be laid in the case.
With reporting by Leena Latafat
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Hundreds of nails left scattered around LRT construction site
- Home surveillance video catches thief stealing package from front porch
- No foul play suspected in death of man at conservation area
- People living near busy roads have greater dementia risk, study suggests
- Luxury cars make big gains as Canadians set vehicle-buying record