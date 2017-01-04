

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Playing with a new Christmas gift led to an encounter with police for one Kitchener man.

On Tuesday, workers at the Region of Waterloo International Airport noticed a drone on the ground outside one of the airport’s hangars.

Transport Canada regulations stipulate that drones cannot be flown within nine kilometres of any airport or similar facility, anywhere in the country.

The drone in question was turned over to police, who were able to trace it back to a 34-year-old man living in Kitchener.

Police say the man told them that he lost sight of the drone, and lost control of it, on one of its first flights after he was given it as a Christmas gift.

No charges will be laid in the case.

With reporting by Leena Latafat