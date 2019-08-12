

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo city council has approved zoning plans for two housing developments near Ira Needles Boulevard.

The decision was made at Monday’s meeting.

The development will include two 40-metre tall apartment buildings at 635 Erb Street West.

In addition, 16-metre stacked townhouses will be built along the south and east property lines of 12 Westhill Drive.

The entire project will create 335 units with 541 bedrooms and 413 parking spaces between a parking structure and surface parking.

The apartments will feature amenity areas that include a gym, theatre, and rooftop terraces.

Council says many local residents have raised concerns about noise and traffic in the area, as the population increases.

“It has to be done in a thoughtful way, we need to look at as the volume increases have we designed the access points and the exit points to a way that make everyone safe," said Waterloo Ward One Councillor Sandra Hanmer.

Updated noise and traffic studies will be completed and sent back to council before work on the development will begin.