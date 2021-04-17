KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP are looking for suspects in two separate, sports-related incidents.

Officials say an unknown amount of people gained entry to an arena in Port Dover between 4 and 4:30 a.m. last Saturday.

The suspects reportedly drove a Zamboni into the hockey rink boards and caused damage.

Police say they are reviewing video surveillance and attempting to identify those responsible.

In a separate incident on Friday, police confirmed that unknowns went to a golf course on Argyle Street in Simcoe and spray painted a design around one of the holes on the green.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.