Youths charged after loaded gun found in car
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- Two youths have been charged after a loaded gun was allegedly found in a car in Kitchener.
On Tuesday evening at around 7:25, police tried to stop a car near Weber Street East and Montgomery Road.
Police say the vehicle didn't stop, but was later seen in a residential area of Montgomery.
The officers were approaching the car when its two occupants got out and ran.
After a brief chase, police were able to arrest them.
While investigating, police say they found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Police say the two male youths have been charged with a number of criminal and traffic offences.
These include:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
Both of the accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.
Police have not named them.