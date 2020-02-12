KITCHENER -- Two youths have been charged after a loaded gun was allegedly found in a car in Kitchener.

On Tuesday evening at around 7:25, police tried to stop a car near Weber Street East and Montgomery Road.

Police say the vehicle didn't stop, but was later seen in a residential area of Montgomery.

The officers were approaching the car when its two occupants got out and ran.

After a brief chase, police were able to arrest them.

While investigating, police say they found a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Police say the two male youths have been charged with a number of criminal and traffic offences.

These include:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Both of the accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police have not named them.