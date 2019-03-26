

CTV Kitchener





Four youths have been charged after an incident involving a suspected stolen vehicle.

Police saw the vehicle at Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener on Monday around 3:40 p.m.

Officers tried to stop it, but four boys inside fled on foot. The car was left in gear, rolling and hitting a police cruiser in the process.

A foot pursuit ensued and police were able to arrest two youth males. Two others were arrested later.

All are facing several offences, including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and occupying a stolen vehicle.

Their names were not released.