Youths arrested after suspected stolen vehicle hits police cruiser
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 10:48AM EDT
Four youths have been charged after an incident involving a suspected stolen vehicle.
Police saw the vehicle at Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener on Monday around 3:40 p.m.
Officers tried to stop it, but four boys inside fled on foot. The car was left in gear, rolling and hitting a police cruiser in the process.
A foot pursuit ensued and police were able to arrest two youth males. Two others were arrested later.
All are facing several offences, including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and occupying a stolen vehicle.
Their names were not released.