KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested two youths, and a third will also face charges, in connection to an assault and robbery in Kitchener.

They say a girl was approached by the three youths Thursday in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.

One of them was carrying a knife.

Police say the girl was assaulted and robbed of personal property.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say two of the youths were arrested a short time after the incident.

They have identified the third, but say that person is not yet in custody.

All three are facing robbery and weapons-related charges.

Police say all four youths knew each other, and there is no public safety concern.