Advertisement
Youths arrested after girl assaulted, robbed in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Share:
KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested two youths, and a third will also face charges, in connection to an assault and robbery in Kitchener.
They say a girl was approached by the three youths Thursday in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West.
One of them was carrying a knife.
Police say the girl was assaulted and robbed of personal property.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police say two of the youths were arrested a short time after the incident.
They have identified the third, but say that person is not yet in custody.
All three are facing robbery and weapons-related charges.
Police say all four youths knew each other, and there is no public safety concern.