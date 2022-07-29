Youth turns herself in after allegedly assaulting ride-share driver

The Guelph Police Service announced Thursday it would be transitioning its fleet to hybrid vehicles. (Source: Guelph Police Service) The Guelph Police Service announced Thursday it would be transitioning its fleet to hybrid vehicles. (Source: Guelph Police Service)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver