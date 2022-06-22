Youth seriously hurt, another charged after reported physical altercation at Kitchener school

A reported physical altercation at a Kitchener school has resulted in a youth being charged and another injured.

Police were called to the scene around in the area of Ottawa Street and Midland Drive around 1 p.m. on Monday.

They say two youth were in a physical altercation that resulted in one needing to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Another youth was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.