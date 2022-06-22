Youth seriously hurt, another charged after reported physical altercation at Kitchener school

Youth seriously hurt, another charged after reported physical altercation at Kitchener school

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver