Norfolk County OPP reportedly received a complaint of a youth vehicle surfing on Concession 2 Townsend.

It was reported on Nov. 21, when police say they received a call from a concerned citizen.

A youth was seen on the roof of a pickup truck travelling westbound.

According to police, the pickup truck was described as a lifted Chevrolet model with tinted windows. It was reportedly seen travelling over 80 kilometres per hour.

“Every parents needs to be aware of this dangerous activity,” said Insp. Joseph Varga, the detachment commander.

Drivers engaging in this stunt can be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and, police say, can have their vehicle impounded.

In their press release, police called the act a “grave danger.”