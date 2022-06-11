Youth on bike hit by car in Kitchener, no further investigation: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say they're no longer investigating after a youth riding a bicycle was involved in a crash with a vehicle.

Officers were called to the incident around 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Grovehill Crescent and Wolfdale Street in Kitchener.

A youth was reportedly riding a bike on the wrong side of Grovehill, didn't stop for a stop sign, and was hit by a vehicle coming up Wolfdale.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital outside the region with injuries that have now been determined to be minor, according to officials.

Police say they've concluded their investigation into the crash.