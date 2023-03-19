Youth injured after being shot by BB gun near mall: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting incident they say involved a youth being shot by another youth with a BB gun.

Officers were called to the area of Kingsway Drive and Greenfield Avenue in Kitchener, near Fairview Park Mall, around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a female youth shot a BB gun during an altercation and hit another female youth.

They were taken to an out-of-region hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).