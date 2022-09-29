Youth disturbance in Kitchener believed to be hate-motivated: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after receiving a report of a disturbance involving youths on Thursday in Kitchener. The incident is believed to be hate-motivated, police said in a media release.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Westheights Drive and Driftwood Drive after five youths reported being approached by another group of youths who began to insult them and made threats.

There were no reported physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.