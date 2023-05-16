Youth crashes stolen SUV into Waterloo home: police

Waterloo regional police say the car that struck the house in Waterloowas stolen, and two people have been charged in connection to the incident

“When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle, the driver intentionally struck a police cruiser, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a tree and a parked car before colliding with a house on Lakeview Drive,” police said in a news release.

Police said the passenger of the stolen vehicle received minor injuries.

The driver, a male youth from Waterloo, has been charged with dangerous operation, flight from police, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, and assault with a weapon. The passenger, a female youth from Waterloo, has been charged with motor vehicle theft.

The incident left a Waterloo couple shaken after the SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.

It happened on Lakeview Drive in Waterloo’s Lakeshore area around 5 a.m.

Carmen Hall, who lives in the home with her husband, said everyone is physically OK.

She said she came outside to see her vehicle pushed and a second vehicle smashed into her garage.

The crash damaged the homeowner's car and left a dent in their garage. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Police quickly responded.

Hall said the driver of the vehicle didn’t run and apologized to her about what happened.

In her 43 years of living on the street, Hall said she’s never experienced something like this.

The crash tore up her garden and took out her neighbour’s tree.

The brickwork beside the garage is cracked. (CTV Kitchener/Colton Wiens)

Hall said a fire official came to inspect the home and she’s waiting for insurance to asses the damage.

The crash left tire marks in her garden and broke several flower pots and lights.

The SUV that smashed into the home is towed away. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)