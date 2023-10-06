Kitchener

    • Youth charged with death of senior after Woolwich Township shooting: WRPS

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo. Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo.

    A male youth has been charged in connection with the death of a senior, after a shooting in Woolwich Township earlier this year.

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to reports of a shooting on March 31, in the area of Township Road 50 and Letson Drive in Woolwich Township.

    An 86-year-old man was injured as a result of the shooting, according to a news release from WRPS.

    “Through the initial investigation, police determined that a youth had discharged a firearm toward a residence where the victim was struck,” WRPS said.

    The youth was then charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    On June 22, the victim died from his injuries.

    After consultation with the Crown attorney, on Oct. 5, the charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm against the accused was upgraded to criminal negligence causing death.

    Police said the investigation is now classified as a homicide.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News