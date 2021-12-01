Youth charged with assault after student choked in 'tap out game' at Kitchener public school

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police have charged a youth after another student was allegedly choked and lost consciousness during a "tap out game" at a Kitchener public school.

In a news release, officials said a student was playing a "tap out game" around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday and choked another student. The victim lost consciousness and fell, hitting his head.

“We were notified by a family member at about 3:45 p.m. and we began the investigation, which led to youth being charged under criminal justice act with those two charges,” said Cherri Greeno with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Paramedics took the victim to Grand River Hospital for treatment.

One youth has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and strangulation under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This is cause for concern to see children taking part in such dangerous activities. Not only could it result in criminal charges, but it can result in serious physical injury causing death,” Greeno said. “We hope parents and caregivers can speak to their children about the dangers associated with this.”