Youth charged in Cambridge stabbing

Waterloo regional police say a Cambridge youth is facing multiple charges after a weekend stabbing.

Officers were called to the area of Elgin Street South around 7 p.m. Sunday.

That’s where they found a male with a stab wound.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A youth from Cambridge has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the victim and accused knew each other.