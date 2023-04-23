Youth charged for allegedly trying to steal vehicle in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a girl after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kitchener.

Officers were called to Victoria Street South and Westforest Trail around 1:50 p.m. Saturday for reports of a vehicle theft in-progress.

Police say they got to the area, found the vehicle, and found a female.

Two 16-year-old girls reportedly ran off.

A female youth from Kitchener has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact WRPS (519-570-9777).