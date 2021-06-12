KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a youth is facing several charges after the car he was driving crashed into a building in Cambridge over the weekend.

In a news release, officials say officers responded to the collision at the YMCA building on Hespeler Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling south on Hespeler Road at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control leaving the roadway, striking the side of the building.

Officials say the building was damaged, but there were no physical injuries reported.

A construction worker at the scene told CTV News he was called to the scene after the car went crashing through the construction site next to the building.

“We were extremely lucky,” said Steve Rands. “They didn’t do much damage at all to any of our materials or any part of the job site other than the security fence around the outside, I don’t know how they got so lucky.”

Southbound traffic on Hespeler Road was closed for approximately three and a half hours while officers investigated.

As a result, a male youth was charged with multiple Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences.