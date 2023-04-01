Youth charged, 86-year-old seriously hurt after shooting near West Montrose: WRPS

A youth is facing criminal charges after an 86-year-old man was seriously injured in a reported shooting incident near West Montrose.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) were called to a home in the area of Letson Drive and Township Road 50 around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a youth discharged a firearm toward a home and the man was struck.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The youth has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.