KITCHENER -- As Waterloo Region prepares to enter Stage 3 of the province’s economic recovery plan, some kids are slowly getting back into organized sports, including young athletes that are returning to the court at a basketball camp in Breslau this week.

“I just love playing. It’s really fun,” says Hayley McMillan.

McMillan has been playing basketball since she was in grade three, but like many athletes she’s been sidelined since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I miss seeing my friends and playing the game and competition,” she says.

Now, she has a chance to get out of the house and back on the court.

“This is our first camp of the year. It's been challenging to adjust and pivot but we have, and we've done a great job,” says Imad Qahwash, president of All Canada Basketball Camps.

Qahwash says he has made it his mission to get kids back in the game and staying active.

“There’s a list of protocols that we have to follow every day, we have to explain it to the kids and coaches,” he explains.

That includes temperature checks, sanitizing basketballs, and placing sports bags six feet apart.

“Our coaches can still give valuable instruction to these kids,” says Qahwash.

Athletes are also split into three different groups in order to maintain physical distancing.

Some athletes practice in the gym and others do drills outside.

“You want to give them a high five and greet them but with the new rules we just give them a heart tap and say I got you. I know you’re here I know you’re putting in the work,” says Qahwash.

“I've had a lot of mentors so I just want to be mentors to these kids too,” says Chuder Teny, coach of Wilfrid Laurier men's basketball.

While there's no contact and the real game can't be played, there are still lessons to be learned.

“We want to stress to the kids, this is a great opportunity to continue skill development but do so safely,” adds Qahwash.

Officials hope the opening of this camp will helps kids with big dreams, reach new heights.