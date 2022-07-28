Youth assaulted in Guelph while walking dog: police

Guelph police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a female youth walking her dog Thursday morning.

Police said it happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m on a residential street near the intersection of Grange Street and Stevenson Street North.

According to police, the youth was approached by a man who grabbed her by the collar of her shirt, pushed her into a nearby light post and punched her dog on the back just below its head. The man then fled the area on foot in an eastbound direction.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the male.

He’s The male is described as:

20 years old

Black/dark brown should length hair

Droopy eyes

Unsteady on his feet

Wearing a hoodie with red/yellow horizontal stripes, a black hood and a small lion logo on the back, and purple shoes

Police noted neither the youth nor the dog required medical attention.