Youth arrested for attempted robbery of Kitchener pharmacy: police

Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth after a brief foot pursuit, during which a firearm fell from his waistband, after a suspicious persons call at a Kitchener pharmacy.

On Friday around 9:45 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious male near a pharmacy in the area of King Street West and Wellington Street North in Kitchener.

Police said two witnesses observed the male looking in the windows of the pharmacy and hiding near a doorway.

Officers seized suspected psilocybin, a hunting knife and a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, the youth was charged with the following: