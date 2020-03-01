Youth arrested following stabbing in Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 1, 2020 2:56PM EST
KITCHENER -- A youth has been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Kitchener.
Regional Police say the incident happened Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Stirling Avenue.
An adult male was treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The youth and man are not known to each other, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing.