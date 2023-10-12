Kitchener

    • Youth arrested after victim robbed while in a Kitchener mall: WRPS

    handcuffs

    A youth was arrested and charged with robbery after police say a victim was robbed in a Kitchener mall on Thursday afternoon.

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) were called to Fairview Park Mall on Kingsway Drive for reports of a robbery at around 3:45 p.m.

    Police said the victim was approached by a male while inside the mall and robbed of their personal belongings.

    Police said there were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

    A short distance from the mall, officers arrested a Kitchener youth and charged him.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News