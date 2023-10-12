Youth arrested after victim robbed while in a Kitchener mall: WRPS

A youth was arrested and charged with robbery after police say a victim was robbed in a Kitchener mall on Thursday afternoon.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) were called to Fairview Park Mall on Kingsway Drive for reports of a robbery at around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was approached by a male while inside the mall and robbed of their personal belongings.

Police said there were no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

A short distance from the mall, officers arrested a Kitchener youth and charged him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.