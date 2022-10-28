Youth arrested after shots fired near Kitchener high school: police
A youth has been arrested after shots were fired near a Kitchener high school on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.
This comes after police announced that an investigation revealed the shots fired near Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard were blanks.
"Upon arrival, officers confirmed that shots had been fired into the air during an altercation outside St. Mary’s High School. Through investigation, it was subsequently determined that the shots fired were blanks," police said in a news release Friday night.
In a Sunday news release, police said the Kitchener youth was arrested and faces multiple charges, including: assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, reckless discharging of firearm, and using violence to intimidate.
In an email to parents Friday night, the St. Mary's administration team said “shots were fired on school grounds "and "the weapon involved was a 'starter's pistol.”’
A weapons investigation by police placed St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener in a hold and secure for roughly an hour.
Eugene Fenton, Waterloo Regional Police Services staff superintendent, said police determined shots had been fired behind the school.
Fenton added that the gunshots were fired into the air, not at anybody, but that they still believe the incident was targetted.
Police were unable to comment if they believed the shooting suspect was a student at the high school.
“We had several officers on scene,” said Fenton. “A canine officer, our remote pilot vehicle, ariel vehicle to make sure the wooded area behind the school was searched, so all resources were deployed to ensure everyone's safety.”
Police at St. Mary's High School on Oct. 28. (CTV)
Fenton added that neighbouring schools were also placed in a hold and secure.
No injuries have been reported.
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will work closely and cooperate fully with police in the ongoing investigation.
“Earlier today, shots were fired in the vicinity of St. Mary’s High School," said John P. Shewchuk, chief managing officer of the WCDSB.
School staff immediately informed Waterloo Regional Police, and the school was briefly placed in lockdown before shifting to a hold and secure, which was then lifted.
Police officers seen on Oct. 28 after shots were fired near St. Mary's High School. (CTV)
"WCDSB social workers were immediately dispatched to the school to assist any students and staff who may be experiencing trauma as a result of today’s events," said Shewchuk.
In an announcement, the principal of St. Mary's advised students t o only walk home on sidewalk paths and main roads, to avoid wooded areas, and not take short cuts.
STUDENTS, FAMILY, THOSE NEARBY SPEAK OUT
"At first, I didn't really care. I thought it was funny in a way, like a joke," a St. Mary's High School student told CTV News. " Then it got scary after a bit when you start to realize it was actually dangerous, and there was a live shooter."
Another student said they were updated there was a person with a weapon outside the building.
"It was pretty scary, but the teachers were great and kept us calm," one student said. "My class stayed fairly calm. We all went and waited in the corner...students basically stayed in th edark in the school while we waited for instruction."
The student said they texted their family to make sure everyone was okay and provide updates.
"It's crazy how it's right in your community, you hear about it, but now you're experiencing it," the student said.
Tania Agostinho's daughter is in grade 11 and says she was texting with her during the whole ordeal.
"We're not used to that around here, but lately it's been getting really bad," said Agostinho. "It's kind of scary."
Jeff Kalan says he was left on edge after he heard about the incident at his grandson's school.
"Anxiety, just the fact that it's in my neighbourhood," said Kalan. "I started panicking, I'm thinking oh no what's happening? So I then call my daughter and she said Austin's home, so now I'm thinking perfect.
"It's scary. Being a dad and a grandfather, being able to listen ot what's going on out there."
People who work in the area say crime that has been happening around them in the past two years has beein unsettling.
"When it happens in your neighbourhood where you live and work, obviously you have to look over your shoulder all the time," said resident Sandeep. "When you're working during nights it's tough. You never know who the person or what they're carrying is, so you have to be very careful."
