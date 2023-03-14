Youth arrested after knife allegedly pulled on youths playing basketball in Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a youth after a knife was allegedly pulled on a group of young people in Kitchener last week.

According to police, three youths were playing basketball at a school in the area of Park Street and Victoria Street South on March 7, when they were approached by a group of older youths.

Police said during the interaction, a racial slur was directed toward one of the younger youths and a knife was brandished.

Police said on March 10, a male youth was identified as one of the subjects of the investigation. The youth was issued a formal caution.

On March 12, police arrested a second youth believed to be involved in the incident.

Police said two knives were seized and the youth was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to damage property.