Youth arrested after Kitchener store robbed at knifepoint
Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth following an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, three people entered the business at Strange Street and Victoria Street South and stole about $3,000 worth of vaping products.
Police said at least one person had a knife.
No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, police announced they arrested one of the suspects. The youth has been charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.
Police are still searching for the other two suspects.
Security images of three males wanted for a robbery at a Kitchener store on Jan. 30, 2024. (Source: WRPS)
One of the suspects was described as a white male, in his late teens or early 20s, and black curly hair. He was wearing a white balaclava, black headphones around his neck, grey sweater, red underwear and blue jeans.
The second suspect was described as a white male, in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque, skull face mask, black jacket and black pants.
The third suspect is also believed to be a white male, in his late teens or early 20s, and heavy set. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, blue “Browning” hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Lebanon are prepping for a war neither wants, but many fear it's becoming inevitable
The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border, but some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
Possible sanctions beyond case for hockey players facing 2018 sex assault charges
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
Here are the 5 Canadian cities with the fewest low-cost rental units: report
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here are the least affordable places to rent.
New 50 billion-euro aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary's veto threat
The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal Thursday to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
Woman sentenced 6 years in prison for US$6M online romance scam
Nelly Idowu, 39, is one of four defendants sentenced for the two-year scheme that defrauded dozens of victims out of millions of dollars.
Newfoundland shipwreck recovery posing a challenge to residents
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Elgin
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
-
Five hockey players facing criminal charges in connection to alleged sexual assault
The fallout continues to surround the Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal, which has several prominent National Hockey League players facing criminal charges.
-
TVDSB, LDCSB change date of upcoming PA day to align with rare total solar eclipse
Local school boards are changing the date of an upcoming PA day in order to align with a rare total solar eclipse, which is set to bathe the region in darkness in early April.
Windsor
-
Video shows truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall, police seek suspects
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released video of a truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall during a break-in at a jewelry store and are seeking two suspects.
-
Windsor-Essex school boards consider keeping kids home for solar eclipse day
For many people across southwestern Ontario, April 8 will be an opportunity to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event — a total solar eclipse.
-
'This is not something that we want to do': MADD installs signs in memory of Windsorite killed by drunk driver
The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) signs in memory of Ken McEldowney are a first for the City of Windsor.
Barrie
-
Driver, 17, speeding more than 100km/h over limit wanted to 'see what it could do'
Police say an officer on patrol pulled over a 17-year-old driver clocked speeding more than 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in King Township.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Suspended Wasaga Beach physician Dr. James McInnis to lose his licence after sexual abuse finding
Dr. James McInnis, a former Angus and Wasaga Beach family doctor, will lose his licence after he was found to have sexually abused a patient and his nurse by The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT).
Northern Ontario
-
Truck similar to missing Sudbury politician's vehicle last seen heading to Lively
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Cochrane mayor sanctioned by town council, despite protests of innocence
Town council in Cochrane voted this week that Mayor Peter Politis should go without pay for three months for harassing and bullying two staff members.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Registration for city spring swimming and rec programs begin this month
Registration for spring swimming lessons and recreational activities in the City of Ottawa will begin in mid-February.
-
'I'm appalled': Shoppers react to grocery price increases on the horizon
The cost of groceries in Canada is reaching a tipping point, forcing many across the country to change their shopping habits or their diets.
-
OPP charge 5 people with murder in death of Quinte West teen
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
Toronto
-
Real estate receiverships on the rise as projects stall
From one of Canada’s tallest condo towers to bare tracts of land, residential development projects across the country are increasingly being pushed into receivership.
-
Chow to trim tax hike to 9.5 per cent in Toronto budget set to be unveiled Thursday
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to unveil a budget Thursday that includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Montreal
-
'Stop scapegoating the English community in Quebec,' says Lametti in farewell speech to Parliament
In his farewell speech in Parliament, former Justice Minister David Lametti made a veiled critique of Premier François Legault's use of the notwithstanding clause for the language law known as Bill 96 and said that anglophones shouldn't be blamed for the status of French in Quebec.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
-
Quebec minimum wage increasing on May 1
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
Atlantic
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
-
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
-
'My mom is not a number': N.B. woman bumped down nursing home waitlist by hospital critical state protocol
A New Brunswick woman was bumped down the nursing home waitlist due to hospital critical state protocol.
Winnipeg
-
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
Calgary
-
'I felt extremely scared': Alberta man recounts random attack outside Tsuut'ina Nation shopping centre
An Alberta man is speaking out after he was brutally attacked outside a shopping centre on the Tsuut'ina First Nation earlier this month.
-
Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
-
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Opposition calls for private electric system report to Alberta minister to be made public
Alberta's Official Opposition is calling on the provincial government to be more transparent when it comes to the future of electricity generation and supply.
-
Drought conditions spark government action, raise questions over wildfire response
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
Vancouver
-
Canucks trade Kuzmenko for Flames' Lindholm
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired centre Elias Lindholm in a trade with the Calgary Flames, the teams announced Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. information commissioner slams long waits for FOI requests
British Columbia’s information and privacy commissioner is warning the provincial government of the risks of increasing waits for freedom of information requests – and of flouting its own rules.
-
20 BC Ferries vessels undergoing retrofits this year, company says
BC Ferries says its fleet maintenance plan for 2024 aims to keep as many vessels online for the peak summer travel period as possible.