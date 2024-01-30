Youth arrested after Kitchener store robbed at knifepoint

Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth following an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.

At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, three people entered the business at Strange Street and Victoria Street South and stole about $3,000 worth of vaping products.

Police said at least one person had a knife.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested one of the suspects. The youth has been charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects.

Security images of three males wanted for a robbery at a Kitchener store on Jan. 30, 2024. (Source: WRPS)

One of the suspects was described as a white male, in his late teens or early 20s, and black curly hair. He was wearing a white balaclava, black headphones around his neck, grey sweater, red underwear and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a white male, in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque, skull face mask, black jacket and black pants.

The third suspect is also believed to be a white male, in his late teens or early 20s, and heavy set. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, blue “Browning” hoodie, black pants and black shoes.