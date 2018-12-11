

CTV Kitchener





A young male was arrested after a laptop was tampered with and caused a fire at a high school.

Regional police responded to the incident at Preston High School just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Some staff and students were exposed to noxious fumes from the fire.

Attending EMS encouraged those affected to visit the hospital as a precaution, a statement from the board said.

Two students were taken to hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation, police said.

The school was not evacuated, but the classroom where the incident happened was damaged.

Police could not name him under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.