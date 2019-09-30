

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Police have arrested a youth after receiving two reports of women being sexually assaulted.

Officers responded to the area of University Avenue in Waterloo on Saturday night.

Two separate reports claimed that a male had assaulted and inappropriately touched women in that area.

Police arrested a Kitchener youth in the area of Albert Street and Bricker Avenue. The suspect allegedly had a concealed knife.

The youth has been charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused was not identified.