Youth arrested after allegedly assaulting, touching women over weekend
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 12:09PM EDT
KITCHENER - Police have arrested a youth after receiving two reports of women being sexually assaulted.
Officers responded to the area of University Avenue in Waterloo on Saturday night.
Two separate reports claimed that a male had assaulted and inappropriately touched women in that area.
Police arrested a Kitchener youth in the area of Albert Street and Bricker Avenue. The suspect allegedly had a concealed knife.
The youth has been charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.
The accused was not identified.