Youth approached by suspicious vehicle in Kitchener: WRPS

Police are looking for a man who approached a female youth in the Pioneer Park area of Kitchener.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the youth was walking on Bechtel Drive, when a driver approached her and offered her a ride.

She quickly walked away to safety and reported it to police.

There were no reported physical injuries, according to police.

Police described the man as brown, in his late 30s, with medium black hair and a short beard.

He was driving a black four-door sedan, similar to a Telsa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.