KITCHENER -- A youth accused in a shooting in Waterloo last Easter weekend in 2019 has been found guilty of several charges.

Shots rang out at a Subway restaurant on King Street North near University Avenue where more than a dozen people were waiting for food.

The youth was 17 at the time of the shooting, and was one of two people arrested.

The teen has been found guilty of a number of charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a prohibited weapon and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on April 19, when dozens of shots were fired into the store.

One of the 17 people inside the restaurant suffered a gunshot wound, while two others had minor injuries.

The teen can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At the time, police said they were still looking for two other people in connection to the shooting, described as men between the ages of 19 and 25.

The teen's lawyer confirmed to CTV News Kitchener that the Crown is looking to sentence the teen as an adult.

The judge is expected to release details surrounding his decision in the case sometime next month.

Levi Alexander, who was 23 at the time of his arrest, has also been charged in connection to the shooting.

Waterloo regional police say a preliminary hearing is expected to begin this fall.