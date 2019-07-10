

CTV Kitchener





Two young passengers were thrown from their seats after a city bus driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a pedestrian.

Police say it happened on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. while the bus was travelling south on Eramosa Road.

According to a press release, the bus driver saw a woman who seemed to be running to a bus stop nearby. She then allegedly stepped out in front of the bus.

The driver was then forced to hit the brakes to avoid her.

Police say two young passengers were thrown from their seats, including a four-year-old boy.

He was taken to hospital and was later released with minor facial injuries.

Officials are looking to speak to the woman involved, who would have been in the area of Eramosa near Delhi and Mitchell streets at the time.

She's described as white, in her 30s and standing about five feet, 10 inches. She has dark black hair and was reportedly dressed in black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.